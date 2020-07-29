BJP councillor sent ₹1 cr crimination defamation notice: Atishi, Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation House Leader and BJP councillor Yogesh Kumar Verma has sent a criminal defamation notice of ₹1 crore to AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha.
The AAP said the legal notice was in response to a press conference it conducted in which the party raised the issue of alleged non-payment of salaries to resident doctors in two NDMC-run hospitals.
"This criminal defamation notice is to suppress our voice against corruption. They want no one to raise voice against BJP's corruption in MCD. They want to suppress the voice through criminal defamation," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.
"AAP is not a party which will be scared of this four-page notice. We will fight this on the streets and also in the court. AAP will start a country-wide campaign to expose the corruption in MCD. And with this campaign we will raise voice against their corruption," Mr. Chadha said.
This was people's voice and the BJP can't suppress it with a legal notice, Mr. Chadha added.
