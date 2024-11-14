BJP councillor nominated presiding officer for mayoral polls, AAP raises objections

On the eve of the much-delayed Delhi mayoral polls, sparks started flying thick and fast between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday after BJP councillor Satya Sharma was named the presiding officer for the polls.

According to civic body officials, Mr. Sharma, who had also presided over the previous mayoral polls in December 2022, was nominated to oversee Thursday’s proceedings as well.

AAP raised objections, saying that Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena should have considered either the incumbent Mayor or the most senior councillor for the role to ensure fairness. “We hope the BJP will not indulge in any foul play, and respect the Constitution, follow the law, and avoid unethical actions or attempts to undermine democracy, as witnessed in the mayoral elections in Chandigarh, where they engaged in the robbery of votes by appointing one of their own councillors as the presiding officer,” AAP said in a statement. The election should proceed smoothly and fairly in the interest of democracy, it stated.

Responding to AAP’s objections, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP is in the habit of casting aspersions on statutory appointments and so they have done it again on the presiding officer’s appointment by the L-G for the mayoral polls.”

The mayoral elections have been delayed for nearly seven months. The polls were postponed on April 26 after the L-G refused to appoint a presiding officer for it in the “absence of inputs” from then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in judicial custody in the excise policy case. The elections were later scheduled for October, but to avoid a clash with the festival season, they were pushed back again. The mayoral polls are held every year. The Mayor’s post is rotated among members from different social groups. This year, it is reserved for the Scheduled Caste community.

AAP has fielded Dev Nagar councillor Mahesh Khichi against BJP’s Kishan Lal from Shakurpur for the mayoral seat. AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj and BJP’s Nita Bisht from Sadatpur will be competing for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

