‘BJP councillor exposes own party over graft’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that a BJP councillor has sent letters to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and others about corruption in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, where the BJP is in power.
The party also released the alleged letter.
“Jyoti Rachhoya has written an official complaint on her own letterhead exposing her own party members. She has marked the letter to L-G Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Vijay Sakala,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
“She has mentioned, the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash; Chairman of the Standing Committee, Chail Bihari Goswami; Leader of the Corporation, Yogesh Kumar Verma; Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti; and other high officials of the corporation, along with land mafias are stopping the development work of a Dalit ward,” he added.
Ms. Rachhoya has provided information regarding a dozen illegal constructions in her ward.
“Time and again, we have exposed the amount of corruption being done in the BJP-led civic bodies. Earlier, we exposed how a BJP councillor was caught red-handed by the CBI while taking ₹10 lakh from the building department from a person who wanted to build a house,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.
When contacted, the BJP did not respond to the allegations.
