BJP councillor accused of physical assault by sanitation worker, he says workers threatened him

July 06, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - New Delhi

A private sanitation worker has accused BJP councillor Chandan Choudhary of physical assault, police said on Thursday. The councillor has denied the charge and alleged that the worker and other garbage collectors attached to a private agency had threatened him.

According to the police, Mr. Choudhary had on Wednesday morning complained about Ajeet, a resident of Ghitorni whose workers collect garbage from the area, for allegedly coming to his house and intimidating him.

Later in the night, one person called Sagar, a resident of Khanpur and a garbage collector, also called the police to allege that Mr. Choudhary had physically assaulted him, the police said.

A senior police officer said that inquiry into the matter revealed that some residents of the colony, led by RWA general secretary Deepak Aggarwal, had hired Ajeet’s agency for garbage collection even as some residents had objected to the move.

The officer said that Mr. Aggarwal has shared two purported videos of the alleged incident and that further inquiry is on.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Choudhary denied the allegation and said that the agency had sent some “Rohingya” to collect garbage from every house. He also claimed that most of the persons sent by the agency had criminal background.

“First of all, why hire private persons when the Municipal Corp[ortaion of Ddelhi (MCD) is there for the job. We can’t allow people with criminal backgrounds at our doorstep. When I objected to this, Ajeet, along with 20-25 of his men, came to threaten me,” he said, adding that after the incident, the RWA president told the workers to leave.

Mr. Choudhary also claimed that some workers later on Wednesday evening brought their carts and gathered outside his house. “A man named Jaidul, who was their leader, started arguing with me. I only dispersed them,” he said.

A case has been registered against Ajeet under Section 506 of the IPC, and a Kalandra (notice issued) under Section 107 of the CrPC has been prepared against him, the police said.

