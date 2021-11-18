BJP corners Govt. on pollution, excise policy

Leaders stage protest, say CM opening liquor shops to increase revenue

The BJP on Wednesday launched a two-pronged attack on the Delhi Government, attempting to corner it on two issues — air pollution and the new excise policy.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of blaming the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for the air pollution in Delhi, questioned why the city’s air quality was so bad if stubble burning in those States was to blame.

Calls for discussion

“There must definitely be a discussion regarding the revenue generated by the Delhi Government and what portion of it was spent on reining in pollution and what portion was spent on advertising,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri staged a demonstration against the new excise policy at Jantar Mantar.

“The CM knows very well that opening more liquor shops will increase the Government’s revenue but when something goes wrong and there is a law and order situation, the Delhi police would be blamed which comes under the Central Government,” Mr. Gupta said.

“When Kejriwal came to power, his Government had promised new schools, colleges, hospitals, flyovers, water treatment plants, but nothing has happened. After destroying the transport system, the Government has instead implemented a new excise policy to increase its revenue,” Mr. Bidhuri said.