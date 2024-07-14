BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal in jail: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health and alleged a conspiracy to kill him.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji’s health is deteriorating slowly. If his condition becomes serious, then the BJP alone will be responsible for it. In the past few weeks, his blood sugar levels dangerously plummeted below 50 multiple times at night, posing the risk of coma or brain stroke,” senior AAP leader Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

“BJP’s conspiracy is not just to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail. It is a conspiracy to kill him,” she added.

However, the BJP hit back saying desperate AAP leaders were repeating the same lines daily to press the case for Mr. Kejriwal’s bail. “Delhiites are witness to how Kejriwal, who was out on bail before the election, campaigned every day, and no one saw him going to the hospital even once. Now, what [AAP leader] Sanjay Singh said yesterday is being repeated by Ms. Atishi today,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Mr. Kejriwal was granted interim bail on July 12 by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with regard to the alleged excise policy scam.

However, he will have to remain in jail till the Delhi High Court decides on his bail plea in another related case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had arrested the Chile Minister on June 26, a day after the High Court stayed the statutory bail granted to him by the trial court in the ED case.

Ms. Atishi said that it is not the first time in history that dictators have imprisoned their opponents and tried to harm their health or even take their lives behind bars.

“This has happened again and again in history, it is repeatedly talked about... how dictators put Opposition leaders in jail and try to take their lives by harming their health,” she said.

The AAP has been making similar statements and on Saturday, Mr. Singh had alleged that the BJP-led Centre was “playing with the life” of Mr. Kejriwal by keeping him in jail despite severe weight loss and fluctuations in his blood sugar levels.