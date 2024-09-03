BJP, Congress term Delhi government ‘corrupt’; AAP stands behind Amanatullah Khan

The arrest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan prompted the BJP and the Congress to level charges of misuse of public funds and “deep-rooted corruption” in the Delhi government.

However, AAP rallied behind its legislator and, in a post on X, termed him a “revolutionary”. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The ED’s job is now to suppress every voice that rises against the BJP.”

Soon after Mr. Khan’s arrest, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh visited his residence, interacted with his family members, and assured them of the party’s support.

Mr. Singh said “humiliating” and “bullying” an MLA elected by four lakh people will prove “very costly” for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly election. He said the Central probe agency did not have any evidence against the 50-year-old legislator.

‘Misplaced outrage’

The BJP leaders welcomed Mr. Khan’s arrest. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the MLA of misusing funds meant for social and public welfare during his tenure as the Delhi Waqf Board chairperson.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said AAP leaders had no reason to be “anxious” if the Okhla MLA was innocent. “Whenever action is taken against AAP leaders, they start making noise. Today, once again, that drama has unfolded before everyone,” he said.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the arrest stemmed from “deep-rooted corruption and cheating prevalent in the AAP government”.

“AAP, which came to power on the promise of honesty and transparency, has proved to be the most corrupt and commission-driven political party,” Mr. Yadav said.

