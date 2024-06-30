BJP, Congress slam Delhi government over monsoon ‘unpreparedness’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday over its “failure to ensure a robust mechanism” to sufficiently equip the Capital for the ongoing monsoon.

“The AAP government is least bothered about the plight of Delhiites, who suffered an untold misery yesterday when the first monsoon downpour submerged the Capital and caused many human casualties,” said Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

Adding that the Congress had much earlier issued a warning regarding the possible threat of waterlogging if drains weren’t desilted on time, Mr. Yadav said: “AAP and BJP leaders only indulged in political gamesmanship instead of taking effective steps to complete their work and address the water shortage.”

Meanwhile, North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandoliya met with the families of the two boys who drowned near Samaypur Badli, as well as the kin of the man who was electrocuted in Rohini. He also arranged an ambulance to take the latter back to his native village for his last rites, and offered compensation on the behalf of the BJP.

“It is sad that at a time when Ministers need to work for the people, they are busy giving statements supporting their jailed Chief Minister,” he said, adding that AAP Ministers, MLAs and Councillors were notably absent during the civic mess on Friday.

Damage control

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited waterlogged areas on Saturday, including East Kidwai Nagar and Golf Links, and coordinated with various departments to address the problems faced by residents. A team from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office was also sent to the worst-hit areas of Golf Links, and the rainwater, which had entered people’s homes, was removed by the New Delhi Municipal Council staff by 4 a.m., said officials.

Mr. Bharadwaj also had an extensive discussion with officers of all concerned departments, and asked them to provide an effective solution soon, they added.

‘Desilt drains urgently’

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday inspected some of the worst-affected areas in Delhi, including Taimur Nagar, Barapulla Drain, Tilak Bridge, Bharti Nagar and Golf Links, and directed authorities to carry out the desilting of drains “on a war footing”, said Raj Niwas officials.

He also directed agencies to make the drainage system “foolproof” so as to avert the recurrence of such incidents in future, and expressed displeasure that none of the major drains had been desilted in the run-up to the monsoon. He also noticed encroachments along the drains, and asked concerned authorities to remove them immediately, added officials.

Mr. Saxena also visited the Kushak drain opposite Dayal Singh College, as well as the drains in Golf Links and Bharti Nagar, where he directed NDMC officials to deploy additional water pumps to clear the waterlogging. Any negligence would be viewed “seriously” and action would be taken, the L-G told concerned authorities.

Union Minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj accompanied the L-G on his visit.