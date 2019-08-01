BJP, Congress demand total rollback of fixed charges

The BJP and the Delhi Congress on Wednesday called for a total rollback of fixed charges in electricity bills and demanded that the AAP government order power companies to return the money collected by them.

The BJP also claimed credit for a reduction in power tariffs for consumers even as it argued that a reduction in fixed charges was incomplete without a rollback of Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charges (PPAC) in addition to other similar charges.

It demanded that discoms pay compensation to electricity consumers for the financial loss on account of payment of fixed charges since April 1, 2018.

“The Kejriwal government has allowed systematic loot of electricity consumers by turning blind eye to the cunning manipulation by discoms,” alleged Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

“During the last 16 months, electricity consumers have paid crores of rupees on account of wrongly imposed increased fixed charges. The consumers must be repaid the enhanced amount extracted from them,” he argued.

‘Victory for BJP’

Terming the reduction of fixed charges a “big victory for the BJP”, Mr. Gupta argued that the party had been fighting against the increase in such charges.

The BJP leader had taken up the demand for their rollback at a Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) public hearing on July 10 where AAP MLAs, leaders and workers, he alleged, “shamelessly defended the government” on increased tariffs.

‘Looting people’

Congress Committee Working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia in a statement said, “ the very fact that the Kejriwal government has reduced the fixed charges tariff is proof enough that it has admitted to looting the people of Delhi over the past one and a half years by hiking the fixed charges.” They added that the AAP government had put an unnecessary burden on the citizens of Delhi by increasing the fixed charges and surcharge in power bills to benefit the private discoms.

‘Election stunt’

Mr. Yusuf, former Power Minister, said that the AAP was pulling an election stunt to fool the people of Delhi by reducing the fixed charges after looting them in the name of fixed charges and pension fund for the past one and a half years.

“Fixed charges were hiked six times and pension funds at the rated of 3.8% were collected by the power distribution companies though according to the agreement with the discoms, it was the responsibility of the power companies to contribute to the pension funds.” the Delhi Congress alleged.