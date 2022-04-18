BJP, Congress demand fair probe into Jahangirpuri violence

Adesh Gupta blames AAP govt. for aiding immigrants in city

A day after communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri, the Delhi BJP praised the role of the city police for forming a cordon around those taking out the “Shobha Yatra” to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress questioned how communal clashes could take place in the presence of the police.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said, “The city police should have learnt some lessons from the Ram Navami clashes in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengal and Karnataka in the past 15 days, and should have taken precautionary steps to prevent such clashes here”.

More policemen

In such a sensitive environment, why weren’t there more policemen deployed during a yatra for which permission had been granted?” Mr. Kumar said. He said the Delhi police should build a watertight case against the guilty and not implicate innocent people due to political pressure.

After visiting the violence-hit area, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the clash was a conspiracy started by those who wanted to divide the country. They have been unleashing such violence in several parts of the country over the past fortnight, he said.

“Many people are scared to come out and give statements to the police. I urge people of the affected area to come forward and give their statements so that those involved could be punished,” Mr. Gupta said.

Attacking the Chief Minister, Mr. Gupta said, “Arvind Kejriwal is giving free electricity, water and ration to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi and treating them like family.”

He alleged that the immigrant residents of the area were behind the violence.

‘BJP behind violence’

Responding to allegations, AAP said, “Seeing how the recent events have panned out, it is clear that the BJP itself is behind the violence.

“Mr. Gupta himself honoured and felicitated eight goons who were arrested for vandalism and hooliganism. When you yourself honour such goons, you send a message to the masses that you are on the side of violence,” AAP said.

It added that AAP also celebrated Hanuman Jayanti through its ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Greater Kailash as well as in the Gole Market area, which saw heart-warming interfaith bonding.

“Why is it that such violence doesn’t take place in AAP’s events and only happens when BJP organises it? It is clear that the BJP is a party of goons and thugs who only care about creating violence and causing riots,” the AAP said

Meanwhile, the Congress wondered as to why Mr. Kejirwal did not endorse the views of 13 prominent Opposition leaders who questioned PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s silence over several episodes of violence across the country during Ram Navami.