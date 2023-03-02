BJP, Congress call Kejriwal ‘mastermind of liquor scam’, demand resignation

March 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP and the Congress on Wednesday staged protests across the city demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – resigned from the Cabinet. National BJP leaders too launched scathing attacks against the AAP supremo, calling him the “kingpin” of the alleged excise policy scam.

The Delhi BJP launched its public awareness campaign against Mr. Kejriwal and AAP. Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva told The Hindu that the party will not rest until Mr. Kejriwal resigns. “The BJP has been saying from the beginning that Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind of this liquor scam and now evidence has started coming out against him as well,” he said.

Mr. Sachdeva had said BJP volunteers will take the issue to every citizen through door-to-door campaign, mohalla sabhas, meetings with the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to explain to the public “how the AAP government had conspired to ruin Delhi’s future with the liquor policy”.

Demands Gahlot’s resignation

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, holding a press conference, said, “His pawns have resigned. When will he resign?” He also demanded Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot’s resignation saying that he was part of the Group of Ministers that approved the now-scrapped excise policy.

He also alleged that four mobile phones were “destroyed by Mr. Kejriwal’s personal assistant since the scam has come to light”. “Is it because Mr. Kejriwal has been involved in the scam?” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Bhatia also raised questions on Mr. Sisodia’s resignation letter, saying that the undated letter was “suspicious”.

“The resignation letter itself raises very pertinent questions as it does not have a date. Is it because the kingpin of the excise policy scam the most corrupt Arvind Kejriwal has yet again played with the Constitution? The surfacing of this undated letter reveals a lot about their practices,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sachdeva said, “Sisodia couldn’t have written his elaborate three-page undated letter and typed it in CBI’s custody. Did he sign it before getting questioned and arrested by the CBI?”

He also said that Mr. Jain’s letter is dated February 27, but was only announced the next day. “If Sisodia had resigned earlier and Jain on February 27, why were the announcements of resignation made in the evening of February 28,” he asked.

Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda said that Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Jain had to resign when they were “completely trapped” and knew that now there is “no excuse left”. Mr. Panda also claimed that the CM will also “be behind bars soon”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Whenever any question related to the liquor policy was asked to Kejriwal in the Assembly, he just laughed because he had no answer. But, now Kejriwal will have to answer.”

“The resignations of Mr. Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are proof enough that the Kejriwal government is neck-deep in corruption and scams. Mr. Kejriwal should quit from the Ministry as he is the mastermind of all scams,” Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said.

The party also said that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also under investigation as the Congress had submitted a 1,000-page complaint to the CVC (Chief Vigilance Officer) and the CBI in July 2021, seeking a probe into the DTC bus purchase and maintenance scam which the CBI had taken cognisance of.

“Instead of removing Mr. Gahlot from the Ministry, Mr. Kejriwal has entrusted him with important departments. AAP that came to power promising clean and transparent governance, on the bandwagon of the India Against Corruption agitation led by Anna Hazare, has become the most corrupt government,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Congress questioned how Mr. Kejriwal could continue to call his party a “katar imandar” when two of his Ministers have been arrested and there are ongoing investigations against other Ministers.