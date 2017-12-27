Delhi

BJP, Cong slam AAP over hike

Slamming the Delhi Jal Board’s decision on Tuesday to hike water charges by 20%, the BJP said the AAP government’s move would increase the burden on Delhiites, while the Congress said the AAP had broken its promise to not increase rates.

Added burden

In a statement, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the “real face of the Arvind Kejriwal government” had been exposed with the decision. Mr. Tiwari said he met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday to discuss several issues and lodged his protest against the hike. Mr. Tiwari said Delhiites would end up bearing an additional burden of ₹500 crore to ₹600 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the AAP government had been “systematically breaking all its election promises”.

