BJP, Cong slam AAP over hike

Slamming the Delhi Jal Board’s decision on Tuesday to hike water charges by 20%, the BJP said the AAP government’s move would increase the burden on Delhiites, while the Congress said the AAP had broken its promise to not increase rates.
Added burden
In a statement, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the “real face of the Arvind Kejriwal government” had been exposed with the decision. Mr. Tiwari said he met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday to discuss several issues and lodged his protest against the hike. Mr. Tiwari said Delhiites would end up bearing an additional burden of ₹500 crore to ₹600 crore.
Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the AAP government had been “systematically breaking all its election promises”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor