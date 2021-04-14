BJP, Cong. lash out at govt. over health infrastructure

The State units of the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the Delhi government for “failing to strengthen” State-run hospitals to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Delhi BJP resident Adesh Gupta said: “The fourth COVID wave is on the upswing since the past 10 days but till date the Kejriwal government has not declared any of its bigger hospitals, including LNJP as COVID dedicated but had converted 14 private hospitals into COVID only hospitals.”

He added that treatment in these hospitals is very costly and beyond reach of lower and middle-class people.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said alleged that there were only 26 ventilators available for new patients in Delhi government hospitals.