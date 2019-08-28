BJP, Cong. accuse govt. of trying to ‘buy votes’

The BJP opposition on Tuesday termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to waive water arrears a “lollipop” for Delhiites ahead of the upcoming elections to the Delhi Assembly.

The party alleged that half of the Capital’s residents were deprived of piped water supply.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the announcement was made in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said he would personally undertake raids to expose the existence of “water tanker mafia”.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to bring out a White Paper on water supply in the city and alleged that the announcement was made after the government collected crores of rupees as arrears with penalties.

Delhi BJP vice president and a member of the Delhi Jal Board Jai Prakash, however, welcomed the decision seeking part of its credit for his party but questioned the timing of the announcement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf too described it as an attempt to “buy” votes before the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. Mr. Yusuf said the ruling AAP was trying to “mislead” people as the supply of water in many areas was “substandard”.

“Had this announcement been made by a couple of years ago, there would have been no reason to doubt his intentions. But, it appears that he is trying to buy votes of people by making this announcement just a few months before the Assembly polls,” he added..

(With PTI inputs)