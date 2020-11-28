BJP conductsorganisational meeting

An organisational meeting was held at the BJP State headquarters by national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and BJP national vice-president and newly-appointed Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda here on Friday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, State organisation general secretary Siddharthan, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other senior party leaders discussed matters related to the party’s State unit.

Mr. Panda urged partymen to move forward with the objective of reaching out to and expanding the ideological base of the BJP in Delhi. Mr. Gupta said a detailed discussion was held about the expansion of the organisation during the meeting where special emphasis was laid on the topic of going among public to “expose” the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and its failures in controlling “lethal problems like corona and pollution”.

He also said 28 new departments will be created.