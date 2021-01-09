BJP conducts signature campaign demanding release of arrears

New Delhi

09 January 2021 00:16 IST

It wants Delhi govt. to release ₹13,000 crore municipal funds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday ran a signature campaign across the city in support of the party’s demand for immediate release of arrears of around ₹13,000 crore of municipal funds allegedly due to the three civic bodies.

According to the BJP, the campaign was organised at 750 locations, which included markets, metro stations, temple complexes and institutional areas.

‘Corruption allegations’

“Right since it came to power in 2015, the Delhi government has been politically prejudiced towards the municipal corporations. To defame the BJP-ruled civic bodies, the Delhi government and its ruling party-AAP have been levelling unfounded corruption allegations on them and curtailing their constitutionally allocated funds,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

“During the last five years, the Kejriwal government cut all plan head funds, stalling the development activities by the civic bodies. In the last two years, the Delhi government has cut even the Delhi Finance Commission’s recommended annual funds on one pretext or the other,” Mr. Gupta added.