BJP conducts citywide referendum on govt.’s new excise policy 

Buyers waiting in queue outside a liquor shop at Mall Road in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

March 04, 2022 21:37 IST

Party says 99% of the 10 lakh respondents are against it

Terming it the “biggest threat” to women and youth of the Capital, the BJP on Friday conducted a referendum on the Delhi government’s new excise policy at over a thousand locations in the city.

The party said it sought views of as many as 10 lakh citizens on the policy at 1,120 locations and 99% of the respondents were against it.

Advertising

Advertising

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said about 99% of Delhiites believe the new ‘Sharab Niti’ is actually a ‘Kharab Niti’. Under its guise and in the name of augmenting revenue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “actually filling up his own pockets” and playing with the future of the youth and women, he added.

“In league with the liquor mafia, his new scheme of offering a free liquor bottle on purchase of one has even induced daily wagers to stand in queue without caring for their own health or the well-being of their family,” Mr. Gupta said.

The referendum, the party said, was conducted at 3-4 places in every civic ward and in addition to senior leaders, about 50,000 party workers were part of the drive.

By not caring for the law and even misleading the courts, the Kejriwal government had opened liquor shops in residential areas and in the close vicinity of educational institutions and religious places, the party said. Mr. Kejriwal’s “lust for cut money” was making him turn Delhi into a ‘liquor city’, the party alleged.

“Delhiites are worried about the new excise policy and are quite angry. Mr. Kejriwal will have to pay a heavy price. For his own benefit, Mr. Kejriwal, in league with the liquor mafia, is hell-bent on pushing Delhi towards alcoholism,” said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

“The Kejriwal government’s past seven years have seen neither his government giving any employment nor fulfilling any of the promises he had made,” said Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP national vice-president and Delhi in-charge .

Responding to the BJP’s referendum, the Delhi government said, “This is not a referendum but an exhibition of the panic that has gripped the BJP. The new excise policy has, in fact, destroyed the nexus between the BJP and the liquor mafia.”