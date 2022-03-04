BJP conducts citywide referendum against new excise policy

It claims 99% of the respondents were against the policy

Terming it the “biggest threat” to the women and youth of the Capital, the BJP on Friday conducted a citywide referendum against the Delhi government’s new excise policy at over a thousand locations.

The party said it sought as many as 10 lakh citizens’ views on the policy at 1,120 locations in the city and 99% of the respondents were against it.

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP national vice president and Delhi in-charge, said the new excise policy was the biggest threat to the women and youth of Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said about 99% of Delhiites believe the new ‘Sharab Niti’ is actually a ‘Kharab Niti’. Under its guise and in the name of augmenting revenue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “actually filling up his own pockets” and playing with the future of the youth and women, he added.

“In league with the liquor mafia, his new scheme of offering a free bottle on purchase of a liquor bottle has even induced the daily wager to stand in queue without caring for his own health or the well being of his family,” Mr. Gupta said.

The referendum, the party said, was conducted at 3-4 places in every civic ward and in addition to senior leaders, about 50,000 party workers were part of the drive.

Not caring for the law and even misleading the courts, the party said, the Kejriwal government had opened liquor shops in residential areas and in the close vicinity of educational institutions and religious places. Mr. Kejriwal’s “lust for cut money” was making him turn Delhi into a ‘liquor city’, the party alleged.

Responding to the BJP’s referendum, the Delhi government said, “This is not a referendum but an exhibition of the panic that has gripped the BJP. The new excise policy has, in fact, destroyed the nexus between the BJP and the liquor mafia.”

“Delhiites are worried about the new excise policy and are quite angry. Kejriwal will have to pay a heavy price. For his own benefit, Kejriwal, in league with the liquor mafia, is hell-bent upon pushing Delhi towards alcoholism,” said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

“The Kejriwal government’s past seven years have seen neither his government giving any employment nor fulfilling any of the promises he had made,” Mr. Panda said.