BJP condemns ‘resurgence of miscreants’ at borders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sought to condemn “the resurgence of miscreants and arson elements” on the Singhu and Ghazipur borders besides accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “standing shoulder-to-shoulder” with them.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta questioned as to why Mr. Kejriwal had not met the policemen injured during the violence on Republic Day or spoken about the incident.
“The condition of many policemen remains critical, but Kejriwal has neither visited the injured security personnel yet nor condemned the incident. These 400 jawans are also sons and daughters of someone and are residents of Delhi,” he alleged.
“Kejriwal, who calls himself the son of Delhi, thinks it is better to respect those who spread anarchy than to honour those who fight against such elements. This is the reason why when the police arrived to remove the miscreants peacefully, Kejriwal’s entire staff stood with the miscreants,” he also alleged.
AAP and Congress stood in support of “miscreants” at protest sites, Mr. Gupta alleged, with Delhi government Ministers “facilitating them”.
The stand of the Kejriwal government in respect to those who “disrespect the national flag” was an insult not only to Delhi, but the entire country, he also alleged.
