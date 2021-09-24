BJP condemns ‘controversial’ conduct of civil defence volunteers

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Thursday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the allegedly criminal and overall “controversial” conduct of civil defence volunteers in the Capital.

According to the BJP, Mr. Gupta said that in view of reports of involvement of civil defence volunteers in crime and their “indecent behaviour”, it was important to verify their credentials and to change the colour of their uniforms.

“On one hand, there are complaints of of these volunteers’ association with Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while on the other, there are a large number of complaints related to their behaviour with public,” Mr. Gupta said.

Most enrolled volunteers, Mr. Gupta alleged, had a “very poor education level” and their “character background” too was “suspicious.”

“It is believed that to monetarily strengthen the AAP cadre, they are being enrolled in civil defence as paid volunteers and the enrolment process lacks transparency,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

During last one year, he said, there had been “hundreds of complaints” of extortion by civil defence volunteers misusing COVID-19 regulations while in addition to their reported involvement in heinous crimes as well.

The Delhi BJP president urged the LG to order a departmental review of the enrolment process of the civil defence volunteers and the police re-verification of all enrolled volunteers in addition to modifying the colour of their uniforms.