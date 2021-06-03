BJP claims scam on Remdesivir distribution

NEW DELHI

03 June 2021 23:16 IST

It claims discrepancy in govt. accounts

The Delhi BJP on Thursday filed a police complaint alleging a “scam” in stock and distribution of Remdesivir injections in the city and demanded an inquiry.

Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana alleged that there was discrepancy in the government accounts regarding the number of Remdesivir injections as on May 16.

The Delhi government told the Supreme Court that it has distributed 1,69,007 Remdesivir injections and still has a stock of 23,890 injections. However, five days later in an RTI reply, it said that, till date, it has bought 48,093 injections while the Centre has given it another 9,036 free injections.

“The question now arises that when it bought 48,093 and got 9,036 doses free, then how did it distribute 1,69,007 injections,” the Delhi BJP said. It alleged that over one lakh doses had gone missing and asked the police to take cognisance and probe the matter.