BJP chooses 14 supervisors for feedback

New Delhi

16 July 2020 00:11 IST

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta held a meeting on Wednesday during which 14 supervisors and 28 co-observers were chosen to seek feedback on appointment of district presidents.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, national president of Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar, and State general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan gave necessary guidelines to the supervisors, who will visit their respective districts seeking public opinion about potential district presidents.

