BJP chief unveils garbage management system

New Delhi

08 September 2021 00:22 IST

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta inaugurated the newly made Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) at the Devli-Sangam Vihar bandh road here on Tuesday.

With this station, Mr. Gupta said, there will be a permanent solution to the garbage problem in the area and relief to about 6.5 lakh residents. Badarpur MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the FCTS was built at a cost of ₹1.23 crore.

“While this facility has now begun, thanks to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in future, FCTS will be set up in the entire city by all three corporations,” Mr. Gupta said.

“While there is no problem while building a hospital or a school, but when it comes to a dumping ground for garbage, the first issue is about locating a suitable place as it cannot be built in a residential area,” he added.

The present FCTS had taken all these issues in account and was another step in the direction of cleaning the Capital by the three civic bodies.