Delhi

BJP chief meets Manoj Tiwari

A file photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacting with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari as BJP Working President JP Nadda looks on.

A file photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacting with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari as BJP Working President JP Nadda looks on.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Party leaders attending the meeting noted BJP’s increased vote share in the national capital and that it put up a brave show during the polls

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, two days after the party’s resounding defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

BJP General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh was also present during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for over two hours and was attended by almost all BJP general secretaries.

A number of issues came up for discussion in the meeting, where the BJP leaders pointed out that the party’s vote share had increased in the national capital and that it put up a brave show during the polls, the sources said.

Also Read
Manoj Tiwari met newly elected BJP MLAs in New Delhi on Wednesday.

‘Tiwari offered to step down but party told him to wait’

 

On Wednesday, Nadda had held a meeting with party general secretaries to discuss the election results.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi 2020 National Delhi
political parties
Delhi
politics
state politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 1:21:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-chief-meets-manoj-tiwari/article30808361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY