BJP chief meets Manoj Tiwari

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, two days after the party’s resounding defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.
BJP General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh was also present during the meeting.
According to sources, the meeting lasted for over two hours and was attended by almost all BJP general secretaries.
A number of issues came up for discussion in the meeting, where the BJP leaders pointed out that the party’s vote share had increased in the national capital and that it put up a brave show during the polls, the sources said.
On Wednesday, Nadda had held a meeting with party general secretaries to discuss the election results.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats.
