‘BJP cheating people in name of regularisation’

AAP MPs protested at Parliament on Wednesday alleging that the BJP has been cheating people in the name of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta staged a protest near inside the Parliament complex against the BJP for not bringing a Bill in the Winter Session of the Parliament to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi despite the Central government having promised to do it.

“You [BJP] are lying. You think that lakhs of people are fools. Pass the Bill, just passing comments will not do. Why are you cheating people?” Mr. Singh said.

The MP said that the BJP had given a list of 27 Bills at Parliament and a Bill to regularise the unauthorised colonies of the Capital was not part of it.

The MPs were also heard shouting slogans: “You will have to come up with the Bill”, “We will not allow cheating” and held posters during the protest.