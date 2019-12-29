BJP ‘chargesheet’ against AAP govt.’s report card

The Delhi BJP on Saturday released a “chargesheet” on what it alleged were the “five unsuccessful years” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This was in response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal releasing a report card of his government earlier this week.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who headed the ‘chargesheet committee’ that prepared the report, and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari jointly released the chargesheet Jhoot or Vishwashghat ki AAP Sarkar at Connaught Place.

Reacting to the ‘chargesheet’, Mr. Kejriwal said his party will go through the “aarop patra” and implement any “good suggestions” in it during the next five years. The CM said he believes in keeping his critics close, “We want everyone to review our work and point out shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work.”

National vice-president and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Pradesh co-incharge Tarun Chugh, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, former Mayor Arti Mehra, vice presidents Shazia Ilmi, former AAP MLA and Election Manifesto Committee co-convener Kapil Mishra and Pradesh Media in-charge Pratyush Kanth, were among those in attendance.

‘People disappointed’

“We are exposing the real face of Mr. Kejriwal through this chargesheet before the people of Delhi. No government has disappointed the people of Delhi so much as AAP has done during its five-year tenure. Kejriwal is a person, who in the garb of common man, believes in misleading the people by making populist and false promises. He has forgotten that politics is done on issues not on falsehoods,” said Dr. Vardhan.

“Today, you can see the posters of Kejriwal...on which crores of Rupees have been spent. Chief Minister of Delhi has advertised in his own name the works done by others to get cheap popularity. “Mr. Kejriwal must explain to the people of Delhi what he has done to change the face of the city. People are facing traffic jams, dust, pollution, polluted water,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal had, the Union Minister alleged further, after his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, made “announcements one after another” in the last five months; the people of Delhi would now decide whether they want a Chief Minister of “5 months or of 5 years.”

The same people, he said, were also watching the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government and that of the BJP per se which were working towards the “all round development of India.”

“Before coming to power, Mr. Kejriwal had promised to form a powerful Lokpal... but it was not formed and the cases of corruption against AAP increased from year to year. Mr. Kejriwal also protected the Tukde-Tukde Gang wanting to split the country,” he further alleged.

Mr. Tiwari said that the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections would be a “fight between development and destruction”. “AAP has run the government in Delhi on the foundation of falsehood... the CM made 70 promises to the people of Delhi out of which he could not fulfil even 50%,” he claimed.