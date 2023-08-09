HamberMenu
BJP charges MCD with reducing uniform allowance for students

August 09, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
It is August and the MCD is yet to distribute notebooks to the students, said BJP’s Raja Iqbal Singh.

It is August and the MCD is yet to distribute notebooks to the students, said BJP’s Raja Iqbal Singh. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The BJP on Tuesday charged the AAP-ruled MCD with reducing the uniform allowance of school students from ₹1,100 to ₹600 and restricting the scheme to girl students and those belonging to the SC/ST communities. However, AAP accused the BJP of “lying” and said ₹600 was being given to the students in addition to the existing uniform allowance.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, senior Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Till the last academic year, all MCD school students received ₹1,100 annually as the uniform allowance. But this year, the administration has reduced it to ₹600 and is distributing it on the basis of the students’ caste and gender.”

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said the municipality had faced a financial crunch during the BJP’s tenure also. “However, we always provided the school students with notebooks and uniform allowance. It is August and the MCD is yet to distribute notebooks to the students,” he said.

