BJP challenges Sisodia to open debate

‘Govt. school employees did not get salaries for months’

The BJP opposition on Tuesday challenged Education Minister Manish Sisodia for an open debate on the Delhi government's education model, which AAP said should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh after announcing its intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana accused Mr. Sisodia of “political tourism” to fulfill AAP’s aspirations of expansion on the basis of the Delhi government’s education model, at a time when no new school had been built in the city in the last six years.

“There were 1,030 schools when the AAP government came to power and the number is the same today. According to the Kejriwal government, they built 13,000 rooms in schools: Delhi has 1,200 government-funded schools, which means an addition of 10 to 12 rooms in every school,” Mr. Khurana alleged.

“There are 9,024 vacant posts of teachers at government schools; guest teachers, around 19,000 employees have not received their salaries for three to four months. The Chief Minister and his Deputy have said on many occasions that they want to make Delhi's children doctors and engineers but only 331 out of 1,030 schools teach science,” he also alleged.

Only five schools had been built in the name of infrastructure, , Mr. Khurana alleged.

When AAP came to power in Delhi, he alleged, the Class X pass percentage was 98.81%, which today was 82.61 % meaning that the result had fallen by about 17 %.

“This year's 10th result was the second worst result for Delhi [85.79%] among the results across the country. Only 18,044 children have come up from 75% in the 12th,” he alleged.

“The Kejriwal government believes it has the highest budget for education among states in the history of India but the truth is that out of the budget allocated for education, ₹2,670 crore in 2015-16, ₹1,571 crore in 2016-17, in 2017-18 ₹1,538 crores, ₹4,896 crores in 2018-19, ₹2,839 crores in 2019-20 has not been utilized,” he also alleged.