BJP chalks out strategy for 2022 civic polls

‘Party will aim at delivering promises made by the PM and Central government’

Learning from its defeat in the Assembly elections last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek to deliver promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre over the last two years as part of its strategy for the 2022 municipal corporation elections.

From the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and granting ownership rights to their residents to issues related to construction on the banks of the Yamuna, the Capital is scheduled to see a flurry of “development activity” till the first quarter of the coming year, party sources said.

According to a source, representatives from the party’s State leadership had brought several such initiatives to the attention of the Union Ministries concerned, requesting them to expedite “delivering on the promises” made to the people of Delhi.

“There is a view within the party that it was unable to convince people about the benefits of the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the run up to the Delhi Assembly elections last year,” a source said.

In time for polls

“So, there is a need not only to fulfill the promise made to citizens but also to do so in time for the municipal corporation elections next year so that voters are able to see the benefits of bringing the BJP back to power even if it is at the municipal level,” the source also said.

Till the first quarter of 2022, the party will aim to fulfill as many infrastructure and policy related promises made in the run up to the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections through bodies such as the Delhi Development Authority and the Centre’s Urban Development Ministry, a leader said.