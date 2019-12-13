BJP celebrates passage of CAB, hits out at AAP, Cong.

A day after it went through the Rajya Sabha, BJP leaders and office-bearers fanned out across the Capital as part of outreach programmes scheduled by the party to celebrate the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) here on Thursday.

Felicitation ceremonies were held at Adarsh Nagar, Majnu ka Tilla and Rohini followed by a press conference where Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that opposition to the Bill had “exposed” the “real face” of AAP and the Congress.

“ AAP is trying to create confusion among the people that this Bill is against the minority, while the truth is that refugees from outside India are being given citizenship,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

The North East Delhi MP and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel participated in an event for Hindu refugees at Majnu Ka Tilla and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan at Sharnarthi Basti, Adarsh Nagar.