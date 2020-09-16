BJP celebrates Modi’s birthday eve

New Delh

16 September 2020 23:25 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had several programmes planned to commemorate the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday here on Wednesday.

These included the cutting and distribution of a 70-km laddoo cake by the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, led by its president Sunil Yadav at India Gate at midnight.

During the day, BJP leaders organised various seva programmes where masks, sanitisers, kadha packets, ration kits, sarees, sanitary pads were distributed.

