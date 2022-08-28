BJP can’t tolerate poor students getting world-class education: Sisodia

AAP govt. siphoned off crores, hid CVC report findings for 30 months, alleges BJP

A day after Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena asked for a report on alleged corruption related to the construction of additional classrooms at Delhi government schools, Education Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP and the Central government of not being able to tolerate poor children getting “excellent, world-class education”.

Mr. Sisodia, who is currently in the eye of a storm following allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, said After AAP came to power in Delhi, government schools had transformed to such an extent that they were beating private schools.

‘BJP vs. AAP model’

“Under the ‘BJP model’, government schools are closed one after another so that private schools can earn profit. The BJP is petrified of the ‘Kejriwal model of education’; once the nation understands that schools across India can be transformed like Delhi, there will be an end to the BJP’s model of opening private schools everywhere,” Mr. Sisodia said.

According to data maintained by the Central government, Mr. Sisodia said, more than 72,000 government schools had been shut down across the country from 2015 to 2021. In fact, nearly 51,000 schools had been shut down between September 2018 and September 2019, he said, adding that 26,000 of those schools were in Uttar Pradesh, 22,000 in Madhya Pradesh and 1,100 in Uttarakhand.

The L-G had on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a report over a delay of more than two years by the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department in taking action on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report that highlighted “gross irregularities and procedural lapses” worth crores in the construction of additional classrooms in government schools.

Sources said several irregularities, including counting toilets as classrooms to inflate figures related to school infrastructure, were flagged by the CVC in its 2020 inquiry report titled “Additional Classrooms Constructed in Delhi Government Schools by PWD”.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government has built 700 new school buildings. It is the government’s responsibility to give quality education to each child of the nation... BJP’s cowardice of shutting down government schools is straightaway injustice,” said Mr. Sisodia.

“Several talks are doing the rounds that the BJP has dropped the issue of liquor scam and picked a new jumla of corruption in the construction of schools. Earlier, they tried to spread misinformation regarding the Excise Policy and before that, they made a bogus claim of irregularities in donations received by our party,” he said.

“They [BJP] cannot digest progress and make absurd claims that we have gobbled funds. They are saying that we have overspent on schools. No amount spent on education is overspent, it is an investment. We are running a government and they are the children of our country. It is our responsibility to spend money on their education,” he added.

Demand for CBI probe

BJP’s Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, who filed the corruption complaint with the CVC in 2019, demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter and asked why the Delhi government had “suppressed its findings” for 30 months.

“I had filed a four-page complaint with the CVC in July 2019, apprising them of the crores of rupees being siphoned off from the government treasury in the name of education. The CVC took cognisance of the complaint and ordered an inquiry,” Mr. Gupta said.

“In February 2020, it sent the report to the Delhi government hoping it would initiate action against the malpractices done in the garb of constructing classrooms. However, the AAP government conveniently hid the report and did not let the truth come out,” he added.