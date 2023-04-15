BJP cancelled Rahul’s membership to suppress Opposition’s voice: Hooda

April 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

GURUGRAM

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the BJP government had cancelled the Lok Sabha membership of party leader Rahul Gandhi to suppress the voice of the Opposition, but the Congress would not let this happen.

He was speaking at “Samvidhan Bachao Rally” in Sonipat’s Sector 23 to mark the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

Mr. Hooda said that our ancestors had made sacrifices to give us the Constitution, which he said was not just a legal document, but also a social and economic document. He added that some forces today wanted to weaken the Constitution, but the Congress would not let this happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally also turned out to be a show of unity for the party under Mr. Hooda with more than two dozen party MLAs, around 50 former Ministers, former MLAs and former MPs present on the occasion, besides the leaders and workers of all frontal organisations of the party.

Mr. Hooda said the huge turnout despite hot weather conditions and the harvesting season being at its peak showed that people had made up their mind to vote for a change and were just waiting for the elections to be held.

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that when Babasaheb had lost the election, the Congress vacated one seat and made him a Member of Parliament because the party believed that without Babasaheb Parliament would not be the same. He stated that the BJP did politics of lies and its lies had to be recognised. “BJP is killing the Constitution made by Babasaheb. Our fight against this will continue,” he stated.

Attacking the State government, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said open corruption and loot was going on in Haryana. “The people in power are first using derogatory language for the farmers and now for the judiciary. This is the arrogance of BJP,” he said.