BJP campaigns to spread awareness on COVID-19

The BJP on Tuesday sought to create awareness on prevention of COVID-19 across the Capital. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari initiated the campaign at Connaught Place and distributed sanitisers and masks.

“Due to the preventive steps taken by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are recovering from this infection,” Mr. Tiwari said. “The people will also have to take some precautions for the prevention of COVID-19 such as maintaining distance from each other, using sanitisers, washing hands with soap/water, using masks in congested places and stay indoors,” he said.

People should not panic, but needed to remain cautious and must consult a doctor if they feel any symptoms, he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led a similar campaign at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, gate no. 6 on. He, along with BJP MLAs and senior party functionaries, distributed masks and sanitisers. “We had distributed 10,000 masks and 2,000 sanitisers within three hours,” Mr. Bidhuri said.