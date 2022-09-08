BJP campaigns against excise policy ‘scam’ outside metro stations

Party leaders interact with commuters at 20 metro stations across city

Special Correspondent New Delhi:
September 08, 2022 01:17 IST

BJP workers stage a protest demanding the resignation of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the alleged liquor policy scam, outside his residence in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The BJP on Wednesday organised public outreach programs at 20 metro stations in the city to “expose” the Delhi government’s alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn excise policy. 

The party distributed handbills related to the alleged scam and also sought public opinion on the issue from commuters at the metro stations around the city. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The policy, implemented on November 17, 2021, was withdrawn after Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July.

“The people of Delhi should know how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is promoting his politics through propaganda,” Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said while distributing handbills outside the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

“Why did Kejriwal and Sisodia, after supporting the new excise policy, withdraw it later? Why were liquor shops opened in clear violation of the master plan?” the LoP asked.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, while interacting with reporters outside the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, said the AAP’s Delhi government did not have any answers for the allegations levelled against it. 

“Today, the money of the taxpayers, meant to benefit Delhi is being sent to the accounts of the liquor mafia. Our struggle will continue till such people are not sacked,” Mr. Tiwari said.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri asked, “Why was the commission increased from 2% to 12.5% to benefit the liquor mafia?”

