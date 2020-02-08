‘BJP campaign focussed on undecided voters’

The flood of top BJP leaders campaigning in the Delhi Assembly elections was part of a strategy to get undecided voters to side with the party, a senior BJP leader said on Friday, while exuding confidence that the party would win 45 of 70 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, apart from hundreds of MPs, have campaigned in the Capital over the past few weeks.

A senior party leader said that over 6,500 party events, including rallies, roadshows and meetings were held by the party over a 16 day-period.

The leader claimed that the strategy added “a daily average of 2% of undecided vote share” to the party’s kitty, in addition to allowing it an opportunity to try and dent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s image by illustrating his “lack of integrity and hypocrisy”.

“The party felt there was a need to ensure that messages regarding the significance of Centre-sponsored schemes, whose implementation was blocked in Delhi, needed to be aggressively conveyed to the voters; there were some gaps that needed to be filled in regard to the state unit's efforts to this end,” the leader added.

“Over the last 16 days, what with everyone from the Prime Minister and 240 BJP MPs from across the country to grass-roots leaders from the local unit having hit the ground, the party has successfully added 2% of the vote share of undecided, or fence-sitting, voters to its own on a daily basis – especially in JJ clusters and Unauthorised Colonies,” the leader claimed.

According to Tarun Chugh, the convener of the party's Assembly Election Committee and BJP national secretary, the BJP held 6577 meetings from December 22, 2019 to February 6, 2020 – a daily average of 411events including nukkad meetings, road shows and rallies.

While Mr. Modi addressed three big rallies, Mr. Shah held 52 such events, Mr. Nadda 41 events in addition to organizational meetings at 21 Assembly segments. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in 12 such events, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 10, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 12 public meetings while Union Minister Smriti Irani held 29.

“In the run up to the elections, the contest was supposed to be one-sided – but that is certainly not the case any more. This is a different election compared to 2015 when there was an AAP wave. During, and after, public events which were part of our mass contact campaign, the party's Parliamentarians conveyed to the average voter the hypocrisy of Mr. Kejriwal as a leader and his shifting stand on issues from local to national ones,” the leader said further.

“As far as the AAP Delhi government's power and water subsidies are concerned, the BJP has attempted to illustrate to the average voter that the seeming benefits of zero or substantially less power bills are nothing compared to owning one's home, having medical insurance upto Rs. 5 lakh; we are certain of securing 40 to 45 Assembly seats,” the leader added.