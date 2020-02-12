‘BJP campaign failed on many fronts’

Failing to project a Chief Ministerial face, failing to counter the Aam Aadmi Party’s power and water subsidies, using a local election as a “launch pad” for national issues, and star campaigners “overshadowing” local candidates were some of the problems in the BJP’s campaign in the Assembly polls, said party insiders.

The Delhi BJP had thought that 240-odd MPs canvassing in the Capital would further their chances but “unwarranted comments” made by these “outsiders” as well as some local MPs did a lot of “damage”, added sources.

“A significant issue with the campaign was the decision not to project a CM face; the other big issue was the kind of comments made by some star campaigners such as Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh,” said a party source.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath helped secure the victory of BJP’s Karawal Nagar candidate Mohan Singh Bisht... comments by Anurag and Parvesh did more damage than good,” the source added.

“The events of senior leaders ended up becoming platforms to push the BJP’s national agenda... local issues found brief or no mention at all,” said another party source.

“BJP MPs from outside Delhi ended up overshadowing the candidates; we were also unable to counter AAP’s power and water subsidy schemes. It had been conveyed to the national leadership to allow the local unit to come out with a ‘Modi Card’ which could be utilised to get subsidies on power and water bills as well as on public transport but the idea was shot down,” another party source claimed.