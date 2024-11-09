BJP calls Kejriwal ‘biggest symbol of VVIP culture’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become “the biggest symbol of VVIP culture”. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Mr. Kejriwal has splurged taxpayer money on luxuries. Claiming to be citing from official documents, the BJP leader said after Mr. Kejriwal quit as CM and left his official residence, the bungalow had 21,000 sq. ft. built-up area and 50 ACs in addition to a 250-tonne air-conditioning plant. “It had toilet seats costing ₹12 crore and a TV worth over ₹28.91 lakh,” he said.

Mr. Bhatia dredged up a 2013 social media post of Mr. Kejriwal in which he had lashed out at the then CM Sheila Dikshit saying she had 10 ACs, including in bathrooms. “However, after spending a decade in power, Kejriwal has become the biggest symbol of VVIP culture. He is the most corrupt politician India has seen,” he said.

Responding to the BJP spokesperson’s allegations, AAP, in a statement, said, “The BJP may continue to adopt as many tactics to malign a staunchly honest Arvind Kejriwal, but people have seen through the false accusations levelled against AAP and its leaders, which is why the Kejriwal model continues to spread at record speed.” Unlike leaders who cling to their bungalows and privileges for years, Arvind Kejriwal set an example by resigning as CM and vacating the official residence following all necessary protocols, the statement added.

