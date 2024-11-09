 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP calls Kejriwal ‘biggest symbol of VVIP culture’

Published - November 09, 2024 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become “the biggest symbol of VVIP culture”. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Mr. Kejriwal has splurged taxpayer money on luxuries. Claiming to be citing from official documents, the BJP leader said after Mr. Kejriwal quit as CM and left his official residence, the bungalow had 21,000 sq. ft. built-up area and 50 ACs in addition to a 250-tonne air-conditioning plant. “It had toilet seats costing ₹12 crore and a TV worth over ₹28.91 lakh,” he said.

Mr. Bhatia dredged up a 2013 social media post of Mr. Kejriwal in which he had lashed out at the then CM Sheila Dikshit saying she had 10 ACs, including in bathrooms. “However, after spending a decade in power, Kejriwal has become the biggest symbol of VVIP culture. He is the most corrupt politician India has seen,” he said.

Responding to the BJP spokesperson’s allegations, AAP, in a statement, said, “The BJP may continue to adopt as many tactics to malign a staunchly honest Arvind Kejriwal, but people have seen through the false accusations levelled against AAP and its leaders, which is why the Kejriwal model continues to spread at record speed.” Unlike leaders who cling to their bungalows and privileges for years, Arvind Kejriwal set an example by resigning as CM and vacating the official residence following all necessary protocols, the statement added.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:53 am IST

Related Topics

state politics / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.