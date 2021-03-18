BJP calls for setting up expert committee to curb pollution

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded the setting up of an expert committee to remedy issues related to pollution in the Capital.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said it would not be superlative to say that along with free electricity and water, the Kejriwal government has also “distributed death freely” by allowing the unchecked spread of pollution.
State BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the AAP, instead of bringing a holistic plan to fight pollution was busy wasting time on the “dirty politics” of accusing the Centre.
“The recent report of Green Peace Asia that 54,000 people lost their lives in 2020 in Delhi due to pollution speaks volumes on the Kejriwal government's incompetence to control pollution. Delhi today is a gas chamber,” Mr. Khurana alleged.
“Delhi fails to understand who is stopping the Kejriwal government from launching an effective anti-pollution campaign. During 2019-20 and 2020-21 it failed to utilise the budget allocated for environment and in the current year over 60% of the environment budget is about to lapse,” he also alleged.
Mr. Khurana and Mr. Kapoor also accused the Delhi government of being silent on the major issue of pollution arising out of dust due to damaged roads in the city and demanded that the government immediately form a specialist committee to study different reasons of pollution throughout the year and to suggest solutions.
