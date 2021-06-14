Delhi

BJP calls for opening parks for public use

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday said it was surprising that restaurants, malls, markets, and liquor shops were being allowed to open in the Capital but not parks and open spaces.

Mr. Bidhuri termed unfortunate the Delhi government’s decision to keep parks, where people could engage in physical activity to keep themselves fit, shut while malls and liquor shops can open without any hindrance.

“I urge both the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate decision to open parks and open spaces so that people can resume their morning and evening walk,” he said.


