BJP blames govt. for not cleaning drains, resulting in waterlogging

The BJP on Sunday attacked the Delhi government for their alleged inaction in cleaning drains, which lead to waterlogging in the city.
The Minto Bridge area falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) and pumps which ensure proper drainage was not commissioned on time, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. The water from pumps is lifted and poured into a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) line but the line was not cleaned, which led to waterlogging, he added.
There would have been no death on the Minto Bridge if the DJB and the PWD had taken the right steps on time, he alleged. “Such an incident highlights the irresponsible attitude and negligence of the Kejriwal government,” he said, adding that Chief Minister “was busy promoting himself in press conferences and advertisements that he does not get time to solve real problems of Delhi”.
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said despite repeated requests made by the area municipal corporation, the PWD had not desilted drains in their jurisdiction.
Responding to the attacks, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said all agencies, including those of the government and the municipal corporations, had to work together to tackle the issue and that this was not the time to blame each other. He requested the BJP and the civic body Mayors to work together with the government.
