BJP blames Delhi govt. for shortage of oxygen in city

New Delhi

24 April 2021 01:49 IST

Blaming the Delhi government for the present oxygen crisis being faced by hospitals in Delhi, the BJP on Friday asked why it was “observing silently” States like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra announce the setting up of facilities to produce oxygen.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, accused the Delhi government of shifting the blame to Centre and other agencies for its own failures and sought to assert that till date no firm action plan had unfolded from its side on dealing with the COVID crisis.

‘Lack of effort’

“There is no effort by the Kejriwal government to augment oxygen facilities despite the situation. The Chief Minister is only working on the social media when it comes to oxygen instead of taking concrete measures. No storage of oxygen was done in the last few months,” he alleged.

“No expansion of ICU bed capacity or increasing the number ventilators in hospitals or refurbishment of medical staffers was done in the past few months. And now the Chief Minister is pointing fingers towards everyone else except himself or his government,” Mr. Bidhuri also alleged.

The Chief Minister, the LoP said, should stop “playing politics over the life and health” of the people of Delhi and come out with a concrete action plan and state what steps are being undertaken to provide relief to people who have been forced to run from pillar to post for medical and healthcare facilities.