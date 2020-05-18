BJP blames city govt. for workers’ plight

The BJP on Monday blamed the AAP-led Delhi government for the plight of labourers migrating from the Capital every day.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a statement, argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre had given 8 kg of wheat, 2 kg of rice and 1 kg of pulses for free to 72 lakh people in the city, but the Delhi government could not ensure that this reached the poor.

“Only ₹6.5 crore were spent by the Delhi government on this ration. Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan himself said that only 1% of the ration issued by the Centre for the month of April was given by the Delhi government to the poor people,” Mr. Bidhuri stated.

“The Centre is providing free ration to 72 lakh people of Delhi for three months,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri also said that the Union Railway Minister has announced the running of trains to send migrant labourers to their home States for which the Centre is paying 85% of the cost for operating trains, while the rest 15% is being given by the State governments where the workers are going on these trains.

The Delhi government, he said, was not spending a single penny on this.