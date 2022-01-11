BJP blames AAP govt. for ‘migrants leaving Delhi’

‘It is not fulfilling promise of free ration’

The BJP on Monday blamed the AAP government for yet another “exodus of migrant workers” from the Capital.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said migrants were once again leaving the city amid rising COVID-19 cases because the Arvind Kejriwal government was not fulfilling its responsibility of providing free ration despite directions by the Supreme Court in this regard.

“As many as 72 lakh cardholders are getting free ration from the Central government. But the real problem is for those 60 lakh people who have applied for ration cards in Delhi since 2015 but the government has not yet issued these to them,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“ The Supreme Court had given strict instructions to the Delhi government and pulled it up for not arranging community kitchens and rations for them during the last COVID wave,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said in spite of a recent Delhi Government announcement that such individuals will be given free ration till May, this was not the case “anywhere” in the city.

“I urge the government to take immediate care of the poor labourers and plan to provide rations and other facilities to them,” he said.