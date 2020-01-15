BJP blames AAP for deaths during winter

The BJP on Tuesday held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for the deaths of 10 homeless people every day during the last 40 days of cold wave in the Capital.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that during the last one year, 3,623 homeless people had died in Delhi but their bodies were not identified.
“Homeless people are dying in Delhi but Kejriwal is not allowing the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna to be implemented...Kejriwal has no moral rights to continue in power,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.
