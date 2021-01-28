BJP behind violence on Republic Day, alleges AAP

New Delhi

28 January 2021 00:45 IST

‘It was planned to defame agitation, trap leadership of farmers’

AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the violence in Delhi and the clashes at Red Fort on Tuesday.

“We will prove how the BJP and Narendra Modi planned this conspiracy to defame the agitation and to trap the leadership of the farmers,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said at a press conference.

Showing an alleged photo of Punjabi actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu with the Prime Minister, at the latter’s official residence, Mr. Chadha said, “Deep Sidhu is a plant by the BJP. He infiltrated the agitation to defame it and planned the whole conspiracy. He was there at the Red Fort and carried out the events there.”

Mr. Sidhu had been a close associate of BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, and had campaigned for him during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, last year, when he joined the farmers’ protest against the farm laws, Mr. Deol distanced himself from him and his activities.

Calling Mr. Sidhu a “BJP agent”, the AAP leader said: “BJP’s agent, who works for the BJP’s sleeper cell, had infiltrated the agitation and has been the mastermind to end the [farmers’] agitation. The BJP and Modi government are trying to divert attention from the real issue. They don’t want to talk about the three farm laws.”

FIR against farmers

He also said that police have filed FIR against farmer leaders who were neither present when the violence happened nor was involved with it. “If a person close to the PM carries out the violence, then isn’t the PM answerable?” he asked.

Mr. Chadha, responding to allegations by the BJP that one Amrik Singh, who was seen at Tuesday’s protest, belongs to AAP , said, “With all the responsibilities I want to make it clear that Amrik Singh has no connection with AAP and he is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the party.”

He claimed that Mr. Singh was, in fact, connected to the BJP.