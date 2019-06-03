‘BJP bagged victory owing to its focus on nationalism’

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said the party’s impressive victory was because of its focus on nationalism and development while the Opposition focused on removing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

“The objective of the Congress and AAP was to remove Mr. Modi for which they compromised with the national interest and the integrity of the country. They announced to change the law related to treason and they were seen with anti-national forces also. However, the people of the country used their power to vote against these anti-national elements and defeated them,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Thanking voters

He was addressing supporters after a roadshow in his constituency to thank voters for their support.

The roadshow started from Paanchwa Pushta, Mother Dairy at Gawndi and passed through Arvind Nagar, Ghonda, Brahmpuri, Seelampur, Chauhan Banger, Maujpur, Babarpur, Rohtash Nagar, Durgapuri, Ram Nagar, Ashok Nagar and concluded at Teg Bahadur Hospital. Mr. Tiwari, the newly elected Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, said by ensuring victory for the BJP on all the seven seats of Delhi, the people have expressed their trust in the BJP and the party was committed to the development of Delhi.

He added that lakhs of people in Delhi could not get the benefit of free medical treatment of ₹5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat as well as the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna due to the policies of the AAP government in Delhi.

Making a pitch for the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, he said that BJP workers have pledged to dislodge the Kejriwal government in 2020 and make the party victorious to ensure total development of Delhi.