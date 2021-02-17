BJP attacks Kejriwal govt. for not keeping promises

The BJP and Congress attacked the AAP government for alleged lack of achievement and non-fulfillment of promises made to the people.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP government could not name even one achievement on the completion of one year of its government while the Congress recollected “communal mayhem” which had ensued in the Capital within days of its formation last year.
“The fact is Delhi has gone back more on development front during Kejriwal’s tenure. Despite being in power for six years now, Delhiites are still waiting for power, drinking water, WiFi, electric buses, pollution free environment, clean Yamuna and adequate health service system,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
Ex-MLA and former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf alleged that the report card of the Delhi government’s first year in office of its third term was nothing short of disastrous and exhibited nothing but all-round failures.
Communal mayhem
“A few days after the AAP government assumed charge in its third term in February 2020, communal mayhem broke out in north-east Delhi and the government remained as mere bystanders,” he alleged.
“Its first year of the third term was also notorious for job loss, price rise, air pollution, dirty drinking water, and the court directive to evict 48,000 shanties along the railway tracks in the Capital as the government had failed to properly present the case of these JJ clusters before the court,” he also alleged.
