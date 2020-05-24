Delhi

BJP attacks govt. over hospital beds

The BJP on Sunday attacked the Delhi government over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and alleged that the government was lying about the number of tests being carried out and the number of hospital beds available.

While the government had earlier stated that even after the number of infected patients reached 30,000, there would be enough beds to treat patients, but COVID-19 patients were already unable to get treatment in the absence of beds, said Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju.

“In the High Court, the lawyer of Delhi government clearly said that there are only 3,150 beds in Delhi’s government and private hospitals to fight the virus,” a statement from the BJP read.

“The Health Department of Delhi government is not giving any data regarding testing and false data is being given on the availability of beds in the hospital,” it said. As a consequence of the lack of beds, individuals are being forced to stay at their homes putting family members at risk, said Delhi BJP president, Manoj Tiwari.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
